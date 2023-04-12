Gehlot skips comment on Pilot’s fast against graft

Evading a reply on a volley of questions related to his former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s fast against corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said his attention does not go left-right but he is focussed on education and health of common man, and achieve a Mission-2030.

Gehlot was addressing an official luncheon press conference after launching the ambitious ‘Mehngai Rahat Camp’ to be organised at 2700 centres to resolve the public needs for registration in the 10-welfare scheme from April 24.

When asked about the pilot’s fast, he said with a smile, “My aim at the moment is to provide relief from inflation and to serve relief. Left-right doesn’t get noticed anywhere. AICC has tweeted that the state is giving leadership in the schemes, what can be a greater fortune than this to the government”.

On whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be acceptable in the joint political front, the chief minister said, “Rahul ji has a different personality and will reach new heights in near future. BJP tried to tarnish his image and hatched a conspiracy to drop his Parliament Membership and asked him to vacate the government bungalow. BJP and the Prime Minister got scared of the success of RaGa’s Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

He, however, diverted his reply towards the Anti-Corruption Bureau actions saying the ACB was actively doing raids against corruption in which many IAS, IPS and other subordinate employees were trapped. “Your thinking is not right that the Government was not working against corruption”, he claimed.

The state government would undertake a mass outreach programme for registration in 10 welfare schemes as per the budget slogan: ‘Rahat Bachat Badhat’, he said, adding initially there will be around 700 camps, to be scaled up to 2700 camps throughout the year.

Beneficiaries can registered under the following ten schemes are: CM Gas Cylinder Scheme for Rs.500, CM Free Electricity Scheme, 2000 units of electricity to farmers, free Annapurna Food packet every month, NREGA job card, Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme, Social Security Pension, Chiranjeevi Health Insurance, Chiranjeevi Accident Insurance, and Kamdhenu Animal Insurance Scheme.