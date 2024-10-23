Gehlot seeks Jaishankar’s help in bringing back NRI’s mortal remains

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in bringing back the body of a man from Jodhpur who recently died in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He made the request through a social media post on Tuesday.

“Mahendra Rathore of Jodhpur had passed away in Congo DR about two week back. However, his body could not be brought back home for the last rites. Hence, I request External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishanker Ji to please extend a helping hand so that the last rites could be performed,” he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Consular Passport and Visa (CPV) division of the Ministry of external Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kinshasa-Congo DR promptly replied to Gehlot’s post.

The CPV Division stated, “Our Mission in DR Congo is providing all possible assistance to the relatives of the deceased in facilitating expeditious transport of the mortal remains to India. @ashokgehlot51 @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @IndiainDRC.”

The Embassy from Kinshasa said, “Sad demise of Mahendra occurred on October 19, the Indian Embassy in Kinshasa is taking all necessary steps and extending help to kin – relatives of the deceased for sending the body back home. @MEAIndia @ashokgehlot51.”