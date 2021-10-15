Gehlot to meet Sonia a day ahead of CWC, Cabinet reshuffle likely

In an effort of assuage disgruntled leaders, the Congress had decided to convene the CWC meeting to be held on Saturday.

A day ahead, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is slated to meet party interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday after eight months, an indication of the unending schisms that has gradually sapped Congress.

According to his programme, for his second visit to the national Capital this year after his first on 27 February, Gehlot will depart for Delhi on Friday afternoon to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled on 16 October.

During his visit, the long-pending issues of cabinet reshuffle, political appointments and organisational expansion may be discussed with the party high command. Sources said that these pending issues are likely to receive green signal when Gehlot meets Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot’s camp has been demanding a cabinet reshuffle for a long time now. Apart from this camp, even MLAs from the BSP have been raising the demand for cabinet berths and political appointments.

Now after Gehlot’s proposed visit to Delhi, the winds of change have again gathered momentum in this desert state.

However amid differences, Gehlot and Pilot were seen seated together in a helicopter last week as both were headed to Vallabh Nagar and Dhariyawad constituencies where nominations were to be filed by candidates, namely, Preeti Shaktawat and Nagraaj Meena.

Gehlot shared a picture on his Twitter handle in which party General Secretary Ajay Maken, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara and Pilot along with him were seen smiling in a helicopter.