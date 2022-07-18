Gehlot approves power projects for two units of 660 and 800 MW

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Monday, approved the proposals for Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for setting up of two 660 MW and 800 MW capacity of the thermal power units at Chhabra and Kalisindh, respectively, based on ultra supercritical technology.

Expanding the Chhabra Thermal Power Project, the chief minister said the two units based on ultra supercritical technology will be set up at a cost of Rs 9,606.06 crore. Besides, the Kalisindh Thermal Power Project, a unit of 800 MW, will be set up based on ultra supercritical technology at a cost of Rs 6,054.58 crore.

The State Government not only wanted to make Rajasthan self-reliant in power generation but also tried to make it a power surplus state. With these power projects of a total 2120 MW in Chhabra and Kalisindh, the state will not only move fast towards becoming self-sufficient in the field of power generation but there will also be an increase in the employment opportunities and the local area development, quoting CM an official statement said here.

It is to be mentioned that Gehlot in the 2022-23 budget had announced plans to set up thermal power projects based on ultra supercritical technology to save coal, reduce pollution and conserve the environment.