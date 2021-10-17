Follow Us:
Geelani’s grandson dismissed from Govt service

An order issued by the government said that the activities of Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer, Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, Srinagar, are such as to warrant his dismissal.

SNS | Jammu | October 17, 2021 1:25 pm

Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (File Photo: IANS)

The J&K government on Saturday dismissed from service separatist Syed Alishah Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam on security grounds.

He has been sacked under sub clause (c) of proviso to clause (2) of the Article 311 of the Constitution in the interest of security, the order said.

His appointment on the post during the PDP–BJP government led by Mehbooba Mufti had come under criticism as candidates more qualified than him had applied for the post but their candidature was rejected.

