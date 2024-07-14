Gaurav Gogoi appointed Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha, K Suresh chief whip

The Congress has appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the party’s Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal announced on Sunday.

The Congress has also appointed eight-time MP from Mavelikara in Kerala, Kodikunnil Suresh

as the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha, while Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and Kishanganj MP Md Jawaid will be the party’s whips in the House.

“Hon’ble CPP Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi ji has written to the Hon’ble Lok Sabha Speaker informing him about the appointment of the Deputy Leader, Chief Whip, and two Whips for the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha. Deputy Leader – Shri Gaurav Gogoi, Chief Whip – Shri Kodikunnil, and Whips – Shri Manickam Tagore and Md Jawaid,” Venugopal said in a post on X, congratulating the new appointees.

In the post, the Congress General Secretary further said the party will “champion” the public’s concerns in the lower house of Parliament.

“Guided by LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, the Congress and INDIA parties will energetically champion the people’s causes in the Lok Sabha,” the Alappuzha MP said.

Last month, Rahul Gandhi was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha by the Congress.

The government on July 6 had announced the dates of the budget session of Parliament which will start on July 22 and conclude on August 12.

In a post on X on last Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said: “Hon’ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business). Union Budget, 2024-25 will be presented in Lok Sabha on 23 July, 2024.”