Keeping in view the ongoing violence due to protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Delhi Metro has shut the entry and exit gates of six Metro stations in north-east Delhi on Tuesday and announced that the trains will not be halting at these stations.

Metro rail services at Seelampur, Gokulkpuri, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar were suspended due to the protests.

On Tuesday, the protest turned violent in Seelampur as the Seelampur police station was also reported to be burnt.

The crowd was protesting against violence during a police crackdown on a protest at the Jamia Millia University on Sunday evening. At least two policemen were injured, according to news agency Reuters. It quoted a witness as saying that a “peaceful protest against the Citizenship law got out of hand.”

Cars were damaged and roads strewn with rocks while small fires on the road sent smoke into the air.

The protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) turned violent on Sunday evening in southeast Delhi’s Mathura Road after the agitators resorted to arson and police used force practically turning the area into a war zone.

Violence erupted following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship Bill. At least three buses were set ablaze. Police used batons and teargas and were seen chasing protesters through the streets.