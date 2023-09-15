Gas cylinder at Rs 450: MP CM Chouhan fulfills a promise  

Reiterating his resolve for the welfare of women and his commitment to fulfill his promises, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday launched the registration process for providing domestic gas cylinders to women at Rs 450.

Virtually addressing the main function organized at Tikamgarh, Mr Chouhan expressed disappointment for not being able to be present there personally, as heavy rains since morning prevented him from reaching Tikamgarh by helicopter.

Nonetheless, he announced that a new medical college with 100 seats would also be opened in Tikamgarh, which would give 100 new doctors. He said that the medical college with all modern infrastructure and facilities would be built at an estimated cost of more than Rs 268 crore. It would be spread over an area of about 66308 square metres.

Mr Chouhan said all the women registered under the Laadli Behna Yojana and all women registered under the PM’s Ujjawala scheme would be eligible to receive one domestic gas cylinder each at Rs 450.

“The eligible women will have to first get registered through a very simple process and then they would have to pay the gas cylinder’s amount to their respective gas agencies. We will deposit this amount back into the bank accounts of the sisters and they would start getting one gas cylinder per month for Rs 450,” Mr Chouhan explained.

“I had given you a gas cylinder at Rs 450 for the month of Saawan, but I had also promised to make this a permanent arrangement,” the CM said. “Now, I have fulfilled that promise and all eligible sisters will start getting one gas cylinder for Rs 450 each month,” the CM maintained.

“The sisters under the Laadli Behna Yojana will also start getting Rs 1250 per month from October onwards and, as I have promised, this amount will gradually increase to Rs 3000 per month,” the CM assured.

“This amount is not just a sum of money but it is your honour and respect that this brother of yours is returning to you, my sisters. I am saying again that we do not run a government but we run a family,” Mr Chouhan stated. “You all are part of our family and it is our duty to ensure your well-being and welfare,” the CM maintained.

Recounting the various ongoing welfare schemes of the BJP state government, Mr Chouhan announced that from next year onwards the students scoring more than 60 percent marks in school would be given a laptop. Presently, laptops are being given to students scoring more than 75 percent marks.

He also said that from next year two girl students and two boys from each school, scoring the highest marks, would be given scooties. Currently, one boy and one girl topper are getting a scooty.

He announced that the state government would pay the fees of all students from poor families who achieved success in getting admission to any government or private medical or engineering college.

The CM announced that the bhoomi pujan of the Ken-Betwa link project would also be carried out very soon.

Mr Chouhan accused the previous Congress governments in the state. “The Congress did nothing for the state and only ruined it,” he averred.

He appealed to the large crowd at the venue site in Tikamgarh to support the BJP. “You must pledge to stay loyal to the BJP government, which is your family and always stands by you and supports you,” he asserted.

“You must resolve to make your brother, your Mama, Modi ji and the BJP victorious,” Mr Chouhan urged the people and made them take a pledge by raising both their hands to form the BJP government again in Madhya Pradesh.

The crucial state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to take place in November this year.