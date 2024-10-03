Garba event in Indore, MP cancelled over suspicion of love Jihad

A 10-day garba event scheduled at Indore in Madhya Pradesh was cancelled on Thursday after Bajrang Dal and other Hindutva group activists protested against one of the main organisers, who are Muslim.

The activists suspected the possibility of ‘love jihad’ at the garba event alleging that a Muslim man, Firoz Khan, was the main organizer.

According to Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Rajesh Binjwe, the garba event could lead to ‘love jihad’ and obscenity.

The event was organised under the banner of ‘Shikhar Garba Mandal’ at the Ganesh Nagar area.

The Hindu activists had submitted a memorandum with a complaint to the Bhanwarkuan police station.