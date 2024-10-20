Gangster Aman Sahu eyes Jharkhand assembly seat amid legal battle and criminal charges

Aman Sahu, the notorious gangster who is currently incarcerated in Raipur Central Jail, has declared his intention to contest the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections from the Barka Gaon constituency. This announcement, made through his lawyer Hemant Kumar during a court appearance on Saturday, adds a controversial twist to the state’s political landscape.

Sahu, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, remains in judicial custody until October 28, as per the latest court order. His lawyer stated, “Aman Sahu wants to contest the elections. To file his nomination, he must be taken to Jharkhand, and we have requested the court’s permission. Time is of the essence as the nomination deadline approaches.”

The defence team emphasised the urgency, presenting documents for verification. “We must obtain permission from the Jharkhand High Court to ensure his transfer for nomination filing,” Kumar added. However, with ongoing cases against Sahu in Jharkhand, his election bid hinges on securing legal clearance.

Sahu’s criminal history paints a troubling picture. Hailing from the village of Matbe in Ranchi, he faces approximately 125 criminal charges across multiple police stations. Initially arrested in 2019, Sahu fled custody within months and was re-arrested in July 2022. Allegations suggest he continues to orchestrate his criminal empire from behind bars, with social media posts showing him posing with sophisticated weapons, raising concerns over prison security.

The gangster’s transfer to Raipur was a significant police operation, involving 40 officers who successfully brought him from Jharkhand on October 14 under a production warrant. He is the prime suspect in a shooting incident targeting businessman Prahlad Rai Agrawal’s car in July, with investigators linking the attack to his gang. The shooting, which occurred outside PRA Construction’s office in Raipur’s Telibandha area, also dragged Lawrence Bishnoi’s name into the case.

Despite multiple attempts, Raipur Police only succeeded on their fifth attempt to secure Sahu’s transfer. Authorities describe his gang as heavily armed, with influence extending across Jharkhand’s coal districts, including Dhanbad, Ranchi, and Bokaro. Sahu’s gang is notorious for extorting coal mining companies, traders, and businessmen in the transport sector.

In a chilling revelation, Sahu’s gang has been linked to the assassination of Sharad Kumar, project coordinator of NTPC’s coal project, on May 9, 2023. The killing, reportedly over a ₹60 crore extortion demand, underlines the gang’s violent reach. Sahu also faces accusations of orchestrating an attack on a jailer in Giridih.

With an estimated 145 associates, Sahu’s gang continues to operate, with 99 members outside prison, according to a recent CID report. The gang, allegedly led by Mayank Singh from Uttar Pradesh under Sahu’s direction, possesses over 250 weapons, including AK-47 rifles, carbines, and locally made guns. Authorities warn that the numbers could be even higher.

The growing influence of Sahu’s criminal network, combined with his bold election bid raises critical questions about security, governance, and the reach of organised crime in India. As Jharkhand prepares for the state assembly elections, all eyes are on how law enforcement agencies will handle the unfolding scenario surrounding Aman Sahu.