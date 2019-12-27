Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be among the guests who will attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren which is scheduled on Sunday.

Apart from these leaders, chief ministers of other states will also be attending the ceremony, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) said on Friday.

“Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chief Ministers Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Mamta Banerjee (West Bengal), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and others have given their consent to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren on December 29,” JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya told reporters.

Other prominent leaders like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK President M.K Stalin, Telugu Desam Party President Chandrababu Naidu, and Rashtriya Janata Dal Executive President Tejashwi Yadav will also attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The event is scheduled to be held at Morabadi ground in Ranchi.

The JMM-Congress-RJD combine has got a clear mandate in the Jharkhand Assembly polls and is set to form the new government.

The pre-poll alliance won the assembly polls with a total of 47 seats, thereby smoothly sailing past the magic mark of 41 seats required to stake claim to power in the 81-strong Jharkhand Assembly.