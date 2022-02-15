Gama irradiation facility to be established in Ladakh to preserve fruit, vegetables: Jitendra Singh

The department of atomic energy will set up Gamma Irradiation Technology in the cold desert region of Ladakh for preservation and shelf life extension of fruits and vegetables.

This was disclosed by union minister Dr. Jitendra Singh to the Lt. Governor RK Mathur.

Ladakh for the first time this season exported huge quantity of Apricot to Dubai. Apple was also dispatched to various cities within the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated Ladakh Administration’s decision to start the commercial plantation of “Leh Berry” from April-May this year.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the aegis of Union Ministry of Science & Technology is promoting “Leh Berry” which is an exclusive food product of the cold desert and also a means of wide-ranging entrepreneurship as well as self-livelihood.

Dr Jitendra Singh referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ladakh in May 2018, wherein the PM had strongly advised for widespread cultivation of seabuckthorn, which is also the source of “Leh Berry”. He said, CSIR will also develop harvesting machinery to be used by local farmers and self-help groups, as currently only 10% of berry is being extracted from the wild seabuckthorn plant.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that local entrepreneurs will be provided gainful employment through farming, processing and marketing of about 100 odd products from seabuckthorn plant like jams, juices, herbal tea, vitamin C supplements, healthy drinks, cream, oils, and soaps in a completely organic manner.

Mathur said that commercial cultivation of three medicinal plants will begin this spring season at the height of above 15,000 feet. This includes “Sanjeevni Booty”, locally known as “Sola” which has a very high life saving and therapeutic properties.

Dr Jitendra Singh complimented CSIR for organizing 4 training workshops, two each at Leh and Kargil for treatment of disease of famous Pashmina Goats. Changthang in Ladakh has over 4 lakh animals mainly pashmina goats, a very rich source of livelihood.

Dr Jitendra Singh told Mathur that a high level team of senior scientists from CSIR will visit Ladakh this summer to evaluate the Zinc Fortification project for Pashmina Goats, sheep and yak as Ladakh is mainly an animal-based economy.

He said CSIR is also contemplating to start a Geo-Thermal Energy Project for warming and cooling systems in a Zero-net energy programme by linking it with Solar Power.