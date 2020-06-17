Roopa Roy, the young wife of martyr Bipul Roy who gave the supreme sacrifice for the motherland in Galwan Valley left from Meerut for Delhi on Wednesday with her five-year-old daughter Tamanna to join her husband on his final journey in his parental village Bindipara, West Bengal.

The mortal remains of Bipul Roy are being taken to his native village Bindipara in Jalpaiguri district of Bengal. Roopa and daughter Tamanna left from here to Delhi from where the duo will go to Jalpaiguri in a plane with the mortal remains of her late husband. The mother and daughter were taken in an army vehicle while the crowd gathered at their house raising slogans “Shahid Bipul Amar Rahe” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Roopa was staying in Meerut for the past two years with her daughter. She came to know about the shocking news of the martyrdom of her husband Hawaladar Bipul Roy when some media persons thronged her house in the Kundankunj Colony of Kankerkhera locality of the city. The neighbours soon learned of the tragedy and communicated the same to Roopa with a heavy heart.

While a traumatized Roopa did not know how to react the innocent daughter started crying calling “Papa, Papa,” who would now never respond to her calls.

Halwaldar Bipual Roy was posted in Meerut in Signal Core. Last year, he was transferred to Leh after which he had left his wife and daughter here to join his new posting. Meanwhile, he had come to visit the family and had left for Leh just before the lockdown started. That was the last time when Roopa had seen her husband.

On Wednesday she came to know about the tormenting news of the martyrdom of her husband during clashes with the Chinese Army in Galwan Valley on Monday night. Bipul was amongst the 20 soldiers and a colonel who lost their lives in this clash.

Neighbours, especially women, gathered at the house to console Roopa. Some social activists also came to offer their condolences. ADM (city) Ajay Tiwari and SP (city) AN Singh visited the family to pay their tributes. Media persons, however, were not allowed to meet the family.

A neighbour Dishyant Rohta, who met the family, said that the mother and daughter are inconsolable. Little Tamanna was crying inconsolably remembering her father.

He said that Bipul was a social person and used to meet neighbours during his visits here. The family was a happy one and had a comfortable life.

Army officials said that Bipul Roy was originally from Bindipara Village in Jalpaiguri district of Bengal and hence his mortal remains are being sent there for the last rites.