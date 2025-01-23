Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurates Bhagwat’ exhibition at Allahabad Museum

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the ‘Bhagwat’ exhibition based on miniature paintings, at the Allahabad Museum on Wednesday.

The ‘Bhagwat’ exhibition, curated by this historic museum of Prayagraj, is a meaningful attempt to embellish this special occasion. It is through the collective effort of everyone that this unparalleled Kumbh is becoming divine and grand.

The exhibition blends a rich collection of the museum with the Kumbh tradition and the character of Lord Ram and Krishna.

After inaugurating the exhibition, Shekhawat remarked that everyone is making efforts to make the Maha Kumbh even more grand and unique.

After paying tributes to Shaheed Chandra Shekhar Azad at his statue on the museum premises, the Union minister reviewed the ‘Bhagwat’ exhibition. He congratulated the museum team for the beautiful arrangement stating the miniature paintings there represent the world, the afterlife, society, art, and culture together.

Through this exhibition, the spiritual significance of the Maha Kumbh and stories related to Lord Ram are showcased. This exhibition offers an opportunity to understand the depth of art present in our country.

The Union minister stated that the Kumbh provides a glimpse of India’s grand form. It brings together people from all religious beliefs, worship, faith, and cultural ideologies in one place. For those who talk about the division of India into different parts during the pre-Independence era under various rulers, Kumbh is the eternal proof of India’s unity.

He also mentioned that during the Maha Kumbh, an exhibition titled ‘Shashwat Kumbh’ was showcased at Kala Gram, demonstrating how the Kumbh worked to unite the country.

After the inauguration of the exhibition, the Union minister also released the exhibition catalog. Following this, he visited the Azad Path, the Sculpture Art Gallery, and the Terracotta Art Gallery.

Museum Director Rajesh Prasad provided information about the importance of the museum’s rich history and collections. The Union minister also released the museum’s publications, the quarterly magazine ‘Vividha’ and a special Maha Kumbh ticket for museum entry.