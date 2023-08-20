Gadkari to launch Bharat New Car Assessment Programme on Tuesday

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will launch the much-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) on Tuesday.

This programme is a significant step forward in the government’s commitment to improve road safety through raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India.

The programme aims to provide a tool to the car customers to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market.

Under this programme, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars tested as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. Based on the performance in tests, cars will be awarded star ratings for Adult Occupants (AOP) and Child Occupant (COP).

Potential car customers can refer to these star ratings to compare the safety standards of different vehicles and accordingly make their purchase-decision. It is expected that the demand for safer cars will increase, encouraging the car manufacturers to comply with customer needs.

With high safety standards, Indian cars will be able to compete better in the global market, increasing the export potential of the car manufacturers in India. The programme is expected to develop a safety sensitive car market in India.