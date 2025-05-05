Gadkari promises to improve road infrastructure in Telangana

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on Monday, promised to improve road infrastructure in Telangana so that any part of the state can be reached from Hyderabad within five hours.

He also announced that the Centre would spend another Rs 2 lakh crore in the next four years on road infrastructure in the state.

Advertisement

Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 6,100 crore at Sirpur Kagaznagar of the Komaram Bheem district of the state and in Hyderabad. He inaugurated the four-lane Amberpet Flyover on NH 163 in Hyderabad, built for Rs 266 crore.

Advertisement

The minister announced several upcoming projects to improve road connectivity between Telangana and Maharashtra and linking spiritual destinations such as Bhadradri, Basara and Medaram through new highways. He said under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the Centre has stepped up construction of roads across the country for better economic growth, reduction of travel time and improvement of rural connectivity.

Gadkari claimed, “When I became a minister in 2014, the length of National Highways was only 2,511 km in Telangana, but after ten years, it has doubled to 4,926 km, which is about 5,000 km. And we are trying to do work in 33 districts… whatever development you have seen till now is just the tip of the iceberg. In the next four years, we will be doing work worth Rs 2 lakh crore in Telangana. After this, the entire image of Telangana will change. Whatever you have seen so far is just the newsreel; the real picture is still to come.”

By March 2026, the Indore to Hyderabad Corridor will be ready. He dedicated several road improvement projects to the nation, on the Hyderabad and Nagpur stretch of NH44. He laid the foundation stone for a flyover, 12 underpasses and service roads on NH 65 between Hyderabad and Vijayawada. “We will ensure to build the road infrastructure in Telangana in such a way that any person can reach Hyderabad within 5 hours from any part of the state,” he added.

State BJP President and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said, “The BJP government at the Centre has spent about Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the development of roads alone. In the future, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi garu, the Telangana road-transport system will be transformed into gold.”

Gadkari also inaugurated the Biochar Centre of Excellence at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Shadnagar to promote entrepreneurship among rural women by training them to manage Biochar units.