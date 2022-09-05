Gadkari blames road incidents for incomplete project reports

Gadkari blames road incidents: On Monday, Nitin Gadkari, a Union minister, blamed several road accidents for incomplete project reports and emphasised that businesses need sufficient training to prepare thorough project reports for building highways and other roads.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister said that the government is encouraging use of new technologies.

“Some DPRs (Detailed Project Reports) prepared by companies are the worst and are responsible for road accidents,” Gadkari said at an event here.

He underlined the need for organising training programmes for companies preparing DPRs.

“Shuruwat wahan se karo. Agar woh sudhrenege nahi, toh poora tumhara satyanash ho jayega. (Beginning should be made from DPR. If the companies preparing DPRs do not improve, the problem will reoccur),” he said

He said even a new Mercedes car in the hands of an unskilled driver can create problems. Gadkari emphasised on identifying reasons for delay in the road projects as rising cost of construction due to delay is also an important concern. Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

According to National Crime Records Bureau data, over 1.55 lakh lives were lost in road crashes across India in 2021 – an average of 426 daily or 18 every single hour – which is the highest death figures recorded in any calendar year so far.

While the number of deaths due to crashes reached its highest last year, the number of road accidents and persons injured has come down compared to previous years, the report of the NCRB, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, revealed.