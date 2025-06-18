G7: PM Modi calls for strict action against countries supporting terrorism

In an obvious reference to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for strict action against countries supporting and promoting terrorism.

Participating in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, PM Modi stressed that there should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism and those who support terrorism should never be rewarded.

“Will countries understand the grave threat posed by terrorism only when they become a target? How can perpetrators of terror and its victims be equated? Will global institutions be mute spectators to terrorism?” Modi questioned.

Addressing a session on ‘Energy Security: diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world’, PM Modi said India has always acted in the interest of humanity, rising above its own self-interest.

“We will continue to engage in dialogue and cooperation with the G-7 on all matters in the future as well,” he said.

PM Modi thanked the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, for his invitation and congratulated the G7 on marking 50 years of its journey.

Emphasising on security challenges, PM Modi called upon countries to strengthen the global fight against terrorism.

Thanking the global community for their strong support to India in its fight against terrorism, he expressed that the Pahalgam terror attack was not just an assault on India but on the entire humanity.

“I would like to draw your attention to another grave issue – terrorism. There must be no place for double standards when it comes to terrorism,” the Prime Minister said

“Recently, India faced a brutal and cowardly terrorist attack. The terrorist attack that took place on April 22 was not just an assault on Pahalgam, but a direct attack on the soul, identity, and dignity of every Indian. It was an assault on all humanity. I express my sincere gratitude to all friends who condemned the attack in the strongest terms and extended their heartfelt condolences,” PM Modi said.

“Terrorism is the enemy of humanity. It stands in opposition to all nations that uphold democratic values. Unity in the fight against terrorism is imperative. Unfortunately, our own neighborhood has become a breeding ground for terrorism,” he said.

“For the sake of global peace and prosperity, our thinking and our policies must be extremely clear – any country that supports terrorism must be held accountable and made to pay the price,” PM Modi said.

“If we don’t take decisive action today against this terrorism that stands against humanity, history will never forgive us. Turning a blind eye towards terrorism for the sake of vested interests, or extending support to terror or terrorists, is a betrayal of all humanity,” he said.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted that energy security was among the leading challenges facing future generations.

While elaborating on India’s commitment to inclusive growth, PM Modi noted that availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability were the principles that underpinned India’s approach to energy security.

He further emphasised that even though India is the fastest growing major economy in the world, it has successfully met its Paris commitments ahead of time.

Highlighting India’s commitment to a sustainable and green future, the Prime Minister underscored that India has undertaken several global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels Alliance, Mission LiFE and One Sun- One World- One Grid, and called upon the international community to further strengthen them.

The Prime Minister expressed that uncertainty and conflicts in various parts of the world have had a debilitating impact on the countries of the Global South, and India took it as its responsibility to make the voice of the Global South heard at the world stage.

He underlined that it was important for the world to understand the priorities and concerns of the Global South if the international community was serious about a sustainable future.