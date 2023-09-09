G20 Summit: Bihar showcases its rich culture at Crafts Mela

As a part of the ongoing two-day G20 Summit which commenced in the national capital on Saturday, a vibrant crafts mela has been organized to highlight the rich cultural diversity of Indian states. One of the featured stalls belongs to Bihar, showcasing its unique art and culture.

India is hosting the G20 Leaders Summit at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

Visitors to the Bihar stall will have the opportunity to witness live art demonstrations by Bihar’s talented artists, providing a glimpse into the authentic creative process behind the masterpieces on display.

The stall offers a chance to dive into the colorful world of Madhubani and Manjusha art forms. Additionally, specially crafted items such as bags, folders, and showpieces complement the artistic experience. The stall also boasts a wide array of clothing, including Bhagalpuri Silk sarees featuring Madhubani and Manjusha prints.

To enhance the stall’s vibrancy, organisers have thoughtfully included informative bookmarks for visitors to take home as keepsakes.

Moreover, a designated selfie point has been set up, allowing visitors to capture memorable moments against the backdrop of a Bihar-themed cutout.

In a modern touch, QR codes have been integrated to provide visitors with additional information about Bihar’s art, culture, artisans, and tourist destinations, ensuring a more interactive and enriching experience.

Resident Commissioner Kundan Kumar expressed pride in Bihar’s rich cultural heritage and its representation at the G20 Summit’s Craft Mela.

He said, “Bihar has a glorious past, and we are delighted to present our rich artistic heritage at this stall in collaboration with the Industries Department and the Director of Handlooms. It is a moment of great pride for us to showcase Bihar’s renowned Madhubani Art, Manjusha Art, Sikki Art, Sujani Kala, and other forms at the stall. We believe that our art, handicrafts, and handlooms will find global audiences as foreign delegates visit our stall during the summit.”

The Crafts Mela, at ‘Bharat Mandap,’ features a wide array of items from various states, including sarees, kurtas, bags, sculptures, and handmade items. This exhibition provides a remarkable showcase of the diverse cultures and arts of India’s states, illustrating the unity in diversity that defines the nation.