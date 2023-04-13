G20 should not get distracted; focus on people’s issues: Shringla

In a veiled reference to the deadlock in G20 over Ukraine, G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla exhorted the 20-nation multilateral grouping not to get distracted, but to focus on adopting an inclusive approach to pressing issues of the day that affect the lives of people.

“Expectations are high. It is incumbent on the G20 to deliver on the expectations of the international community at large,” he said at a conference organised by India Writes Network and Centre for Global India Insights, a think tank.

“I think while there is enough to divide us, our approach of inclusivity, our approach is that of looking at the world as one family. It’s saying that look, let’s work together to address what are the pressing issues of the day. Let us not get distracted,” Shringla said at a conference entitled “India’s G20 Moment: Forging an Inclusive World Order”.

“What is important is that we take a larger view, take into account the interests of the larger community, all of us who are members of the G20, and take decisions that make a difference to the lives of people across the world.”

Shringla’s views illustrate India’s emerging approach of keeping contentious geopolitical issues such as the Ukraine crisis off the G20 agenda. The recent meeting of foreign ministers of G20 countries failed to reach a consensus on the Ukraine issue due to sharply different views of Russia and the Western countries. Since then, Russia has been more vocal about not letting Ukraine figure in G20 discussions.

The conference featured eminent speakers, including Member of Parliament Amar Patnaik; Indonesia’s Ambassador to India Ina H Krishnamurthy; UN Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp; Edward Uziel, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Brazil; Deep Kapuria, Chairman, The Hi-Tech Group; and Ashish Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary (G-20) in MEA.

Striking an optimistic note, the Indonesian ambassador said India will strive and thrive in its G20 presidency. “Many achievements have already been made by the country on the issue of digital energy transition and many other issues,” she said.

Krishnamurthy stressed that though there has been no consensus during the past meetings so far, “we should not lose any hopes and optimism that something will happen during the summit, because the past meetings cannot define what is going to be the result and outcome of the summit.”