G20 members to deliberate on sustainable energy transition in Dharamsala

Delegates from G20 members, invited guest countries, international organisations and invited expert participants from the scientific community will deliberate on the ways forward towards building a sustainable eco-innovative energy transition system at the G20 conference on April 19-20 in this Himachal Pradesh hill station, the abode of the Dalai Lama.

Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, and the G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) chair will preside over the meeting.

The summit is being coordinated by the Science and Engineering Research Board, a statutory body under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Nearly 27 foreign delegates and 35 Indian experts, delegates and invitees are expected to participate in the conference.

The main theme of RIIG during India’s G-20 Presidency in 2023 is “Research and Innovation for Equitable Society”. The four priority areas of RIIG under India’s G20 Presidency are: Materials for sustainable energy; circular bioeconomy; eco-innovations for energy transition; and scientific challenges and opportunities towards achieving a sustainable blue economy.

The RIIG conferences on materials for sustainable energy and circular bioeconomy have already concluded in Ranchi and Dibrugarh, respectively.

The RIIG conference in Dharamsala will bring together key actors, comprising national authorities and experts from the G20 members, responsible for planning, setting up new, and managing existing programs.

The areas of focus during the conference include challenges and opportunities in research and innovation cooperation among member countries on topics like smart energy transformation, storage and management; mission-driven research in sustainable energy transitions; policy frameworks for research and innovation in carbon-neutral energy sources and green hydrogen and cooperation between G20 members on specific thematic areas.

Responding to hosting the G20 summit, state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said the summit has given the government a better opportunity of branding Kangra as one of the best tourist destinations.

The Chief Minister has directed the district administration to ensure that all arrangements are in place to welcome the delegates so that they could enjoy and remember the hospitality of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

This will also give an opportunity to the delegates to have a peep into the rich old traditions, cultural heritage, cuisine, art and handicrafts of Himachal and Kangra in particular, besides giving impetus to the tourism in the state as a whole.

The Chief Minister will honour guests on the occasion. Various cultural programmes will also be organised to showcase the rich folk culture of the state.

An exhibition based on science and technology, handicrafts will also be set up at the conference venue.

The traditional Siddu and other delicious Himachali cuisines will be served to the delegates.