G20 meet in Varanasi to feature MAHARISHI initiative

An important G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists will be held in Varanasi from 17 to 19 April with the theme of Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems for Healthy People and Planet.

In consonance with India’s G20 presidency theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, the MACS will discuss food and nutrition security, resilience to climate change, One Health approaches, digital agriculture, and public–private partnerships for research, education and extension.

The meeting will also feature the MAHARISHI Initiative i.e., Millets And OtHer Ancient Grains International ReSearcH Initiative. This International Initiative will focus on research and awareness about agro-biodiversity, food security, and nutrition in line with the International Year of Millets 2023.

In these areas, options will be explored of G20 countries coming together to help share science-based technological and innovative solutions.

The event will provide new opportunities of collaboration in research, education and extension in the field of agriculture and strengthen the G20 forum for international economic cooperation.

The 12th MACS meeting will focus on four priority areas. They are Food Security and Nutrition – the Role of Frontiers in Science and Technology; Building Resilience and Sustainable agriculture through Approaches of climate resilient agriculture and One Health, Digitalisation for Agricultural Transformation; and Public-Private Partnerships for Research and Development.

The MACS meeting is expected to be instrumental in promoting joint action to put science-based solutions for achieving sustainable, resilient and profitable agri-food systems. It will provide a good platform for discussion, deliberations and exchange of knowledge, science and technologies for food and nutrition security and strengthening cooperation among the G20 nations.

