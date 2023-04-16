G20 Health Working Group Meeting to begin in Goa on Monday

Tackling health emergencies will be high on the agenda at the second Health Working Group meeting under G20 India Presidency to be held from 17-19 April in Goa.

More than 180 delegates from G20 member countries, ten invited states and 22 international organisations will be participating in it.

The meeting will have thematic discussions on three priorities identified under the G20 Health Track: prevention, preparedness and response to health emergencies; strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector with focus on access and availability to safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures; and digital health innovations and solutions to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery.

Several cultural programmes infused with flavours of the Goan culture have been planned for the event to showcase India’s rich diversity and culture based on Indian philosophy of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. The delegates will also be able to experience Goa’s culinary culture, besides enjoying its scenic beauty and generous hospitality.

The Health Track of G20 India Presidency will comprise four Health Working Group (HWG) Meetings and one Health Ministerial Meeting (HMM). India plans to host four side events along with HWG meetings to enrich, supplement and support G20 discussions. A side event on Digital Health will be held on the sidelines of the meeting of HWG.

As chair of the G20 Presidency, India aims to continue and consolidate health priorities and key takeaways from previous presidencies while highlighting critical areas that require strengthening. India also aims to achieve convergence in discussions across various multilateral fora engaged in health cooperation and work towards integrated action.