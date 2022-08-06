Fwd: Army chief reviews situation at LOC

Army chief General Manoj Pande on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness of troops along Line of Control (LOC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

An Army spokesman said that he visited the forward areas of Poonch and Rajouri Sectors and reviewed the operational preparedness along LOC.

The Army chief also interacted with all ranks and exhorted them to keep working with the same zeal and enthusiasm.

General Pande arrived here on Friday when he was briefed about the security situation by officers at the White Knight Corps.