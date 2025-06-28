Fuel quality scare: MP Minister orders statewide petrol pump inspection after CM convoy breakdown

Madhya Pradesh Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput on Saturday issued strict directives for a thorough inspection of all petrol pumps across the state.

The minister’s instructions followed an incident late Thursday night, when 19 vehicles in the convoy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav broke down after allegedly being filled with diesel mixed with water at a fuel station in Ratlam district.

Rajput directed all concerned officials to ensure that consumers receive high-quality petrol and diesel under all circumstances.

State government officials stated that an FIR has been registered against the owner of the ‘Shakti Fuels’ petrol pump at Dosigaon in Ratlam, where the incident involving the CM’s convoy occurred.

The FIR has been filed under Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act, officials said.

Authorities have also sealed the petrol pump and seized 10,657 litres of diesel and 5,995 litres of petrol from the premises.