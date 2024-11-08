FSSAI asks States, UTs to ramp up surveillance at tourist destinations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed the States and Union Territories to ramp up surveillance at popular tourist destinations to ensure heightened safety standards in preparation for the peak tourist season from November through March.

Its CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao issued the direction on Thursday at the 45th Central Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting of the regulatory body, keeping in mind the high footfall of both domestic as well as international tourists at popular destinations during the season, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The States and UTs were advised to utilise Food Safety on Wheels mobile labs at these tourist spots. The FSSAI CEO also asked the Food Commissioners of various states to step up surveillance on warehouses and other facilities utilised by e-commerce platforms. He said SOPs to be issued for such warehouses, as well as delivery personnel of these platforms.

The States and UTs were also asked to increase surveillance samples and deploy Food Safety on Wheels mobile vans for this purpose.

In the meeting, the committee also laid emphasis on training Food Business Operators (FBOs) in all States and UTs under Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) to ensure food safety and hygiene for all citizens. The States and UTs were urged to train 25 lakh food handlers by March 2026, including those in university, college, and hostel canteens.

The need for an integrated food safety approach was also emphasised, urging all related ministries, stakeholders to collaborate, and encouraged to regularly convene Advisory Committee meetings at State and District level.The meeting underscored the importance of actively engaging consumers in fostering a culture of healthier eating as part of the Eat Right India movement. The States were advised to amplify food safety awareness through outreach initiatives such as fairs, walkathons, and street plays (Nukkad Nataks).

Over 60 officials actively participated in the meeting, including Commissioners of Food Safety (CFS), representatives from States and UTs, senior FSSAI officials, and members from the food industry, consumer groups, agriculture sector, laboratories, and research bodies.