FS Vikram Misri to visit US to meet key officials in Trump administration

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit the United States from May 27-29 to meet with senior officials of the Donald Trump administration.

The visit assumes importance as it comes over a fortnight after India launched ”Operation Sindoor” to destroy terrorist bases in Pakistan. The US was in touch with the leadership of both India and Pakistan after the escalation in hostilities between the two South Asian countries. Advertisement

Advertisement While President Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the end of hostilities between India and Pakistan, New Delhi has made it clear that the decision to declare a ceasefire in the conflict was reached after the Pakistani side contacted the Indian side.

Misri’s visit is a follow-up to the Prime Minister’s visit to the US in February 2025, when both sides had launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The India-US COMPACT is a strategic initiative launched in February 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. This comprehensive framework aims to deepen bilateral cooperation across defense, trade, and advanced technologies, marking a significant advancement in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.