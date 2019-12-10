An elderly fruit-seller’s refusal to accept money for fruits bought by women journalists stationed outside a Delhi hospital after a fire tragedy has won praise from Twitterati.

A Twitter user posted a picture of the old man, appearing to be in his 60s, and wrote: “This man is Nand Lal, who sells fruits outside Lady Hardinge hospital. He did not charge anything from women journalists stationed there, saying ‘you are like my daughters and have been standing here since morning. I can’t charge you anything'”.

People heaped praise on the good Samaritan, though many also opined that the women should have paid him despite his refusal since he must be in need of money to run his household.

Nine persons out of 43 who were burnt in a major fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning had died at the Lady Hardinge Hospital.

The post got 635 retweets and over 5 thousand likes.

One user said: “These people are just like our father”.

Another remarked: “You can still find such good-hearted people in Delhi who retain respect for us journalists in their mind.”

One user commented: “You should have given a thought to the fact that the fire at this man’s hearth will burn only if he earned money by selling fruits. Despite his refusal, he should have been given the money for the fruits bought.”