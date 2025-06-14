From Soil to Shelf: Jharkhand Backs Organic Farmers

In a bid to promote organic agriculture and connect farmers with national and international markets, the Organic Farming Authority of Jharkhand (OFAJ) organised a Buyer-Seller Meet in Ranchi on Saturday. The event brought together participants from across India and overseas, including representatives from Kenya’s Ekologie Forte Ltd., highlighting Jharkhand’s growing role in the global organic movement.

Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey, addressing the gathering, said that organic produce represents not just a health choice but an economic opportunity for states like Jharkhand. She noted that the organic market is projected to grow by 20 per cent over the next decade, and the key challenge is ensuring that Jharkhand’s farmers are not left behind. The meet, she said, is a modest beginning with a transformative goal—to position Jharkhand as a significant player in organic agriculture.

The minister handed appointment letters to 12 newly recruited sub-project officers under the Agricultural Technology Management Agency(ATMA) scheme and emphasised the need for structural support and exposure for farmers. She proposed that Jharkhand farmers should visit successful organic states like Sikkim and that a clear Standard Operating Procedure should be developed to facilitate such knowledge-sharing.

Dr Selvam Daniel, Managing Director of Kenya-based Ekologie Forte Ltd, said Africa is on track to become a key market for organic rice by 2030. He noted that Jharkhand’s relatively low use of chemical inputs gives it a natural edge and that farmers here can tap into global demand with the right certification, quality, and market access.

With nearly 70 per cent of Jharkhand’s population reliant on agriculture, Minister Tirkey underlined the importance of building farmer capacity and confidence. She stressed that Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) must be empowered with processing facilities to turn raw produce into market-ready products. She called on OFAJ to draft a plan for setting up such units with government subsidy, particularly in areas where land and infrastructure pose challenges.

Agriculture Secretary Abu Bakar Siddique observed that rising health concerns have made consumers more conscious of what they eat, leading to an increasing preference for organic products. He pointed out that Jharkhand already uses less chemical fertiliser than the national average and is therefore well placed to lead in natural and organic farming.

OFAJ CEO Vikas Kumar shared that Jharkhand currently has 20,000 hectares under certified organic cultivation and aims to increase this to 50,000 hectares in the coming years. He said events like the Buyer-Seller Meet are designed to provide direct market linkages, making organic farming a more attractive and viable option for rural communities.

Vijay Bharat, Secretary of the Mobile Agricultural School and Services, said the event helped farmers understand what the market demands and how they can improve both production and profitability by aligning with organic standards.

As organic farming shifts from niche to necessity, Jharkhand is positioning itself to be part of a larger change—one that honours the soil, empowers the farmer, and meets the evolving demands of a healthier world. The Buyer-Seller Meet may be a first step, but it reflects a growing commitment to transform intent into impact, field by field, harvest by harvest.