From bullets to flowers: CM Yogi recounts transition of Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, said that Ayodhya has transitioned into a global symbol of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ in the recent years from the one where once “Ram devotees faced bullets and lathi-charges.”

During his day-long visit to Ayodhya, the chief minister planted a sapling at Chaudhary Charan Singh Pushp Vatika, symbolizing his commitment to environmental conservation. He also extended his greetings to the people on the auspicious occasions of Ganga Dussehra, Saryu Mahotsav, and World Environment Day.

In his address, he emphasized that Ayodhya’s global identity is undergoing a historic transformation. The Pran Pratishtha of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked the end of a 500-year-long wait and symbolized the restoration of India’s ancient glory.

He expressed gratitude to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for installing the Dev Vigrahas (divine idols) in seven temples, including the Shri Ram Darbar, within the Shri Ram Lalla Temple premises, and congratulated followers of Sanatan Dharma on this historic milestone.

Praising the celebration of the Saryu Mahotsav on Ganga Dussehra, the Chief Minister said, “The spiritual and cultural identity of Ayodhya is incomplete without the sacred Saryu River, which has blessed generations with its divine presence.”

He noted that the Saryu Mahotsav would play a vital role in deepening Ayodhya’s spiritual roots and cultural richness.

Speaking about the sanctity of Maa Ganga, Yogi said, “Ganga descended to earth through the penance of King Bhagirath. She not only nourishes the fertile lands of Uttar Pradesh but also supports agriculture across India and the world. The Ganga basin is among the most fertile regions on the planet.”

He described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ‘Bhagirath of modern India’, crediting him for the success of the Namami Gange campaign. “Before 2014, the Ganga was severely polluted due to the unplanned and unscientific activities of previous governments. But through Namami Gange, the river has regained its purity and uninterrupted flow. Over 66 crore devotees witnessed this during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj,” he noted.

Marking World Environment Day, the chief minister highlighted the significance of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign launched by Prime Minister Modi. He emphasized that if every citizen plants a tree in their mother’s name, the environmental crisis can be averted. He shared that earlier in the day, he planted a Bael tree at his residence in Lucknow and later planted Peepal, Pakad, Neem, and Navgraha trees at Pushp Vatika along the banks of the Saryu in Ayodhya.

He shared details of several upcoming initiatives by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department during his address. He announced that on June 23, the martyrdom day of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the Bharatiya Janata Party will launch a large-scale tree plantation drive.

He also revealed that the state has resolved to rejuvenate at least one river in every district. As part of this mission, an extensive plantation campaign will be conducted along riverbanks from July 1 to 7. In addition, large-scale plantation efforts will be undertaken along highways and expressways. He urged the public to actively participate in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign to contribute to environmental protection.