Soon after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman’s comments on Sunday over Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress hit back saying that its ‘frivolous’ and Congress does not need to learn from her.

Finance Minister’s comments came during a press conference over the fifth and final tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package. Answering a question raised by a reporter during the press conference, she alleged that Congress is playing politics on the issue of migrants.

She said that Sonia Gandhi should have asked her chief ministers to help the migrants and Rahul Gandhi should have walked with them when he met migrants and arranged for their transportation.

“We expect a certain degree of seriousness and gravitas when the Finance Minister is addressing a press conference,” Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said.

“The statement of the Nirmala Sitharaman is frivolous and the Congress president did not need to learn from the finance minister,” he added.

Sharma said Congress has stood by the migrants in solidarity as they are citizens of the country and with no food, shelter and money where will the migrants go? The government should apologize to them as their fundamental rights have been violated.

“Did the Government of India take and look to their pains who are walking hundreds of kilometres. One way preaching is going on. The government is taking decisions arbitrarily without consulting the opposition on the issue of national security of defence and space,” he said.