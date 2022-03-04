Friday prayers held in Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid after 30 weeks

Emotional scenes were witnessed at Kashmir’s largest mosque, Jamia Masjid downtown Srinagar that reopened today for Friday prayers after remaining shut for about 30 weeks as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

A large number of devotees were seen kissing the pillars of the grand mosque in Nowhatta locality.

The Jamia Masjid was thrown open for devotees on the occasion of Friday following Meraj-e-Alam, Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid said.

The sermons wete given by Imam Hai Syed Ahmed Naqshbandi as Kashmir’s head priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to be under house detention since 5 August 2019 when the Article 370 was abrogated.

Anjuman Auqaf said that Friday prayers were held at the Jamia Masjid after a gap of 30 weeks and all arrangements were made in advance.

People in large numbers came to the Mosque and there was a huge gathering in view of Meraj-e-Alam.

The divisional commissioner and Inspector general of police had last week visited the mosque to discuss precautionary steps with the management.