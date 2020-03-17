The fresh talks between the Delhi Police and protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday failed as they ignored the police’s appeal and said to continue their protest despite the novel coronavirus scare.

The talks held at a neutral venue at the intersection located about 100 meters away from the protest site in which the local police station SHO and ACP Jagdish Yadav were representing the police, while 20 women represented the protesters.

“You have been protesting here from last several months, during which we provided you full security. Now, we request you to vacate the main road and protest at some other place,” ACP Yadav said.

As per the reports, the women representatives unanimously opposed the appeal made by the police. ACP Yadav had asked the protesters to vacate the second part of the road so that vehicle movement can be started.

The police wanted the front section of the road to open where the protest is currently staged.

“If the second part of the road gets opened our security is compromised so we can’t agree to it,” Fatima, one of the women in the talks said.

As the message of police was delivered to the protesters at the Shaheen Bagh, they unanimously refused to adhere. Most of the women maintained that the protest will end only when the government withdraws the CAA.

The hearing in the Supreme Court is scheduled for next week prior to which, the police is trying to find a solution to this issue through peaceful dialogue.