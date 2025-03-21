Fresh FIR on assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath after his statement

Another FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines police station in Patiala in the unfortunate assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath by police officials on the intervening night of 13-14 March following a statement of the victim.

The statement of Colonel Bath names the police officials who assaulted him with the roles played by each of them in the assault.

A high-level special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted by the Director, Bureau of Investigation, for investigation into the case in an expeditious manner.

The SIT has been directed to conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis for collection of evidence and further legal proceedings to ensure that the culprits are proceeded against as per the law.

A Punjab Police spokesperson stated that instructions have been issued to DIG Patiala Range to immediately transfer the concerned police officials out of the Patiala district so that the investigation could be conducted in a fair manner.

The spokesperson added that all the 12 concerned police officials have been placed under suspension while departmental proceedings for major punishment have been initiated against them.

The additional director general of police, Security, Punjab has been directed to provide adequate protection to the family of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath.