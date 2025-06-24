French tourist allegedly raped in Udaipur, police investigate

A youth from Udaipur allegedly raped a visiting French woman on Monday evening.

According to police sources, the woman arrived in the lake city on June 2 along with a group of French tourists. They were staying at a resort in Amba Mata area.

On Monday evening, the group was enjoying a drinks party at the resort when a local youth arrived and joined them at a table.

In an attempt to befriend the woman, he offered her a cigarette and then took her away under the pretext of a fun drive.

Instead of returning her to the resort, he took her to his apartment and allegedly raped her. He reportedly forced her to stay there the entire night.

Upon returning to the resort on Tuesday morning, the victim informed her fellow group members, who took her to a hospital and helped her lodge a First Information Report (FIR) with the police.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern over the incident, stating that it highlights the deteriorating state of women’s safety and security in the region.