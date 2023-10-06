Freebies before elections: SC asks Rajasthan, MP to respond

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments and the Election Commission of India on a public interest plea, seeking declaration that the promise of irrational freebies at the taxpayers’ expenses to lure the voters in the run up to the State assembly elections is analogous to the bribery and undue influence.

Issuing notice returnable in four weeks, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud heading a bench also comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra tagged the PIL by one Bhattulal Jain with an already pending matter seeking to curb the announcement of pre-poll freebies by the political parties.

The PIL petitioner told the bench: “A line has to be drawn between what is public interest and what is not. Nothing is more atrocious than permitting the government to distribute cash. Six months before elections these things start” and ultimately the burden is on tax paying citizens of this country.

Chief Justice Chandrachud observed “All kinds of promises are made before elections and we cannot control this.”

The PIL petitioner has sought framing of a comprehensive guidelines to debar political parties from distributing cash and other freebies at the expense of taxpayers.

The petitioner has sought directions that the State governments be directed not to misuse consolidated fund or grants in the name of public purposes, on the eve of the elections.

The petitioner has stated that such pre-poll promises made by political parties were “frittering away taxpayers’ money.”

The PIL petitioner has sought declaration that the promise of irrational freebies before election to lure the voters is analogous to bribery and undue influence.

The plea submitted: “No government can declare free electricity, free water, free distribution or loan waiver without the approval of legislative assembly, irrespective of which government is ruling. Since the money belongs to our taxpayers, the taxpayers should have the right to monitor its use.”

It further added: “Political parties keep on wooing the public by offering freebies for votes. Whatever projects are announced, the government should first submit their blueprint and get approval from the legislative assembly. This should also apply to the salaries of MPs and MLAs and other non-legislative benefits received by them.”