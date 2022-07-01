Free power scheme takes off in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Friday, said the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has fulfilled one of its key election promises as the people of Punjab will get 300 units of free power each month beginning from this month.

The AAP said after assuming charge as CM in April, Mann had announced that his government will fulfill all the poll promises made to Punjabis during the Assembly election campaign. He fulfilled the first guarantee of giving free electricity from 1 July.

Accusing previous governments of looting the people of Punjab for decades, Mann said, “While all other governments took five full years to keep their poll promises, our government had fulfilled its major guarantee within three months of coming to power. From today, every family across Punjab will get 300 units of free power each month.”

Reiterating his government’s firm stand for holistic development of Punjab, the CM said all the remaining guarantees will be fulfilled soon. Mann also clarified that his government has waived-off arrears of electricity bills pending till 31 December 2021, for all households.

He said there was some confusion among people that arrears of up to two kilowatts were waived off but it is being clarified that pending electricity bills of all connections till 31 December 2021 have been waived off by the government.

AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted and praised the functioning of the Mann government in Punjab. “Congratulations to the people of Punjab. From today onwards, the people of Punjab will get 300 units of electricity free of cost. Lakhs of families will now have zero electricity bills every month. We have fulfilled our promise. The Aam Aadmi Party does what it says. People of Punjab will get rid of expensive electricity,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said Punjab has now become the second state in the country after Delhi to get free electricity. Today, ‘Kejriwal’s first guarantee’ has become a reality for Punjabis, he said.