As a token of its commitment to serve the out of hospital COVID patients, the Ministry of Ayush has started free distribution of AYUSH 64 at many locations in Delhi since last Saturday. From Monday onwards, many more centres will become operational. Those COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation or are staying at some government/NGO arranged isolation centres can benefit from this initiative of the Ministry of Ayush.

Patients or their representatives can visit these centres with the hard or soft copies of the patient’s RT PCR positive report and Aadhar Card to get a free pack of AYUSH 64 tablets. Replenishment, if and when required, will also be provided free of cost.

The seven centres where Ayush 64 will be available to asymptomatic, mild and moderate void-19 patients from Monday onwards are All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Sarita Vihar (9.30 am – 1.00 pm); Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ashoka Road (all seven days, 8.30 am – 4.30 pm); Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Abul Fazal Enclave Part-1, Jamia Nagar, Okhla (9 am – 5 pm); Unani Medical Centre, Room no. 111-113, Main OPD Building, First Floor, Gate no. 7, Safdarjung Hospital (9 am – 4 pm); Unani Speciality Clinic, Dr. M A Ansari Health Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia (9 am – 4.30 pm); Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Street no. 66, Punjabi Bagh (9.30 – 4 pm) and Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, opp. D-block, Janakpuri (9 am – 12 pm).The Naturopathy Hospital of CCRYN in sector 19 in Rohini will also start distributing free AYUSH 64 from Wednesday (9 am – 12 noon).

Apart from this, a sale counter is also set up at the reception of Ayush Bhawan, B- block, GPO complex where both AYUSH 64 and AYURAKSHA kits are available.