Four-storey building collapses in HP, no casualty

A four-storeyed building collapsed like a house of cards in the main market of Chopal in the Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday afternoon. Luckily, no one was injured or died in the incident as the building vacated before the incident.

According to the state Emergency Operation Centre, the incident occurred around 12.30 pm.

While sharing more details about the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chopal Chet Singh said the collapsed commercial building housed a bar, two banks including and a dhabha (eatery).

“The people in the Dhaba and bar ran for safety when the window-panes cracked and the building shook slightly,” he said.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life. Since both the banks were closed today there was not much activity, leading to less rush of people in the building, he further added.

While, the exact reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained, the incidence of building collapse is a recurrent issue in the state during the monsoons leading to loss of lives and property.