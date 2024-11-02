Four sanitary workers killed after being hit by train in Kerala

In a tragic incident, four sanitary workers including two women from Tamil Nadu were killed near Shornur railway station in Kerala when Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express train struck them.

According to the Railway police, New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram train struck the workers at around 3.05 pm on Saturday while they were clearing garbage from the railway track near Shoranur bridge.

The workers were thrown from the track due to the collision’s impact. The deceased were identified as Laxman, Valli, Rani, and Laxmanan from Vizhupuram, near Salem in Tamil Nadu.

It is learnt that all the deceased were part-time sanitation workers in the railways.