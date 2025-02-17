Four Prayagraj-bound pilgrims killed, 4 critical in MP after jeep falls into ditch

Four pilgrims bound for Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh were killed while four others critically injured when the jeep they were travelling in fell into a ditch in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the police, the pilgrims were from the Jayant area in the Singrauli district of the state. They were travelling in a Bolero jeep (MP 66 ZB 1903). When they reached the Mooda Pahad area, at around 2 am, the driver either dozed off or lost control of the speeding vehicle while negotiating a steep turn.

Consequently, the jeep fell into a 14-feet deep ditch on the side of the road. Two of the passengers were killed on the spot while another two critically injured lost their lives during treatment.

Four other pilgrims were admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Rewa city of MP with serious injuries.

The deceased were identified by the police as Sandeep Sahu alias Sonu, Pramod Yadav, Ramakant Sahu and Sujeet Yadav.