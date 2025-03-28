Four new judges assume charge in Rajasthan High Court

Four newly-appointed judges, from the advocates quota, assumed their charge in the Rajasthan High Court. Chief Justice MM Srivastava administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new judges, Anand Sharma, Sunil Beniwal, Mukesh Rajpurohit, and Sandip Shah at the main bench here on Friday morning.

A galaxy of dignitaries, including the sitting judges, functionaries of the bar, and officials of the state and Central government were present at the oath ceremony.

The warrants of appointment issued by the President were notified and sent to the high court on Wednesday.

With the four new justices, the strength of judges have gone up to 38 in the high court. The sanctioned number of posts is 50. Hence 12 vacancies are still there.