Four Lawrence Bishnoi gang members arrested over ‘plot to attack Salman Khan’s car’

The Navi Mumbai Police has arrested four people from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang for allegedly planning to attack Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s car in Panvel, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused had planned to order weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier.

The police have registered an FIR against more than 17 people including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Goldy Brar and a further investigation is underway, the police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan.

The accused, according to the police, had done a recce of Salman Khan’s house and farmhouse.

“Accused Ajay Kashyap contacted a person named Dogar in Pakistan through a video call and weapons like AK-47 were ordered from Pakistan to attack Salman Khan,” the Navi Mumbai Police said.

However, the police got the information that about 60 to 70 boys of Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra’s gang came from Mumbai, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Gujarat and are keeping an eye on Salman Khan.

“There was a plan to use minors to attack Salman Khan. After the attack, the accused had planned to flee to Sri Lanka via boat from Kanyakumari,” the Navi Mumbai Police added.

Salman Khan has been on the target of Lawrence Bishnoi gang for the last few years.

On April 14, five rounds were fired outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai home. The police arrested two people, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, within 48 hours of the incident.