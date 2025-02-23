Four Jharkhand workers among eight trapped in Telangana tunnel collapse

Telangana tunnel rescue efforts hampered by silt and water
The rescue personnel were using drones to guide them and identify potential danger as well and efforts were on to dewater the tunnel by engaging more pumps.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has urged Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to expedite rescue efforts and assured all possible assistance.
Four workers from Jharkhand’s Gumla district are among the eight workers trapped in a wall collapsed in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on February 22.
The Jharkhand Migrant Control Cell is in touch with Telangana authorities, while the Labour Department is gathering details about the affected workers’ families.
The NDRF is leading rescue operations and the state government is closely monitoring the situation.
