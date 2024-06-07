Four Indian students in Russia drowned in Volkhov River

Four Indian students, who were studying at the Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University located in Veliky Novgorod, Russia, drowned in an unfortunate incident in the Volkhov River.

A fifth Indian student was saved from drowning and is presently receiving medical attention, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

”Our Consulate in St. Petersburg remains in contact with the university and local authorities and is providing all possible assistance. Local emergency services have so far recovered two dead bodies from the Volkhov River. We offer our condolences to the families. The search for the remaining two missing students continues. The five students involved in the accident belong to the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra,” the MEA added.

It said the Indian Consulate in St. Petersburg is coordinating with local authorities for the repatriation of the mortal remains of the victims of the tragedy. The Consulate is constantly in touch with the families and the district administration in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.