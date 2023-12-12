Logo

Four-foot ditch adjacent to Hindon airbase found

A four-foot ditch was found adjacent to the boundary wall of Hindon Air Force Base, Ghaziabad police informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | December 12, 2023 10:30 am

The pit found near Hindon air base (Photo:ANI)

“On December 10, the locals informed the police that someone had dug a 4-foot pit near the outer boundary wall of Hindon Air Force Base. An investigation is underway by the police and the Air Force authorities. An FIR has been registered and CCTV footage is being examined,” Deputy Commissioner Of Police Shubham Patel said.

CCTV records are being collected and a case has been registered.

Further details are awaited.

