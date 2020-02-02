After almost six months of being in detention after the abrogation of Article 370 in Srinagar, four more mainstream Jammu and Kashmir politicians were released on Sunday.

The four released leaders were detained in the MLA hostel in Srinagar since August 5.

According to sources of IANS, the four leaders are from the National Conference namely Abdul Majid Larmi, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Muhammad Shafi, and Muhammad Yusuf Bhat.

After the release of the four leaders, the number of leaders under detention in the valley stands at 17, including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Omar Abdullah is detained at Hari Niwas while his father Farooq Abdullah has been detained in his home at the Gupkar Road in Srinagar.

Former Chief Minister in the BJP-PDP alliance, Mehbooba Mufti has been kept in a government building on the Maulana Azad Residency Road.

Earlier on January 16, five mainstream politicians were released from detention in the MLA hostel.

Last year in November, 35 mainstream politicians were moved from the Centaur hotel situated at the banks of the Dal Lake to the MLA hostel.

However, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice NV Ramana had ordered the Union Territory administration to review all curbs that have been placed since the abrogation of Article 370 in the state.