Four children buried alive, two injured in Raj house collapses

Four children of a Halwai family were buried alive in sleep and two others were left injured when the sealing of their house, which was weakened due to heavy rains, came crashing down on them at Maniya village of the Dholpur district in the wee hours of on Wednesday.

The deceased children were identified as Sajna, Fiza, Kajal (all girls) and a six-month-old baby boy Govind, SHO of Maniya Police Station Lakhan Singh told SNS when contacted. They were all sleeping in a rented room when the stone slabs fell on them, he said.

The children, Sonam and sister Pooja, were rushed to a government hospital in a serious condition after their rescue by local cops from debris in the cover of darkness, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the family and their cremation was held in the evening, he added.

Halwai Pramod was on his night duty at a ceremony when the mishap occurred at his home. The family was living as a tenant and the house was just built of poor bricks (without plaster) and the stone slabs cracked last night, according to the SHO.

District Collector Anil Agarwal and local Congress MLA Rohit Bohra visited the site and consoled the family assuring them all possible help and ex gratia as per the government rules.