Fortunate to take the holy dip at Sangam during Mahakumbh, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Prayagraj on Saturday to attend Mahakumbh.

The Defence Minister took the sacred dip at Triveni Sangam, chanting slogans such as “Sanatan Ki Jai” and “Ganga Maiyya Ki Jai.”

Following the ritual, he visited Akshayvat, Patalpuri, and Bade Hanuman Ji temples and reviewed the preparations for the Mahakumbh.

Later in the evening, the Defence Minister is scheduled to meet with Army officials to discuss security arrangements for the Mahakumbh.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahakumbh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, took the holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

Amid the chanting of mantras, he performed ‘aachman’ of Maa Ganga, offered ‘Arghya’ to Lord Surya, and prayed for the nation’s prosperity and well-being.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh remarked, “I consider it my great fortune to have taken a holy dip in the Sangam at Prayagraj today. The Mahakumbh is a grand spiritual and cultural festival that embodies the essence of Indianness. It transcends associations with any particular sect, community, or religion. If anyone wishes to truly understand India and its cultural spirit, they should visit the Mahakumbh.”

As per his pre-scheduled program, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at DPS Ground, Naini, by helicopter from Bamrauli Airport. From Arail Ghat in Naini, he traveled to the Sangam via jetty, where he performed a sacred bath.

After completing the ritual, the Defence Minister landed at the VIP Ghat and proceeded to visit the Akshayvat Corridor of Prayagraj. He also paid visits to the Patalpuri Temple and Saraswati Koop.

Following these visits, he proceeded to the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple, where he performed special prayers. During his visit, he inquired about the well-being of the temple priest and reviewed the arrangements made for the upcoming Maha Kumbh.

After visiting the temple, Defence Minister toured the fairgrounds before departing for the Circuit House. During his visit, he interacted with saints and sages and assessed the preparations for the Mahakumbh.

The Defence Minister is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Army officials to discuss the security arrangements for the event.

Meanwhile, he reviewed the measures in place, particularly in light of concerns about a potential terrorist threat and rumors of a bomb being found at the Mahakumbh.

