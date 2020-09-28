Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extends birthday wishes to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar on her 91st birthday.

“Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings,” he said.

The legendary Lata Mangeshkar recorded her first song in 1942 at the age of 13 years only. Her last recorded song was in 2015, in an Indo-Pak gay love story.

In this record-shattering 73 years, Lata Mangeshkar delivered continuous playbacks and remained the high priestess of Bollywood singing.

Lata Mangeshkar has inherited singing from her family as she was born into a family of performers.

Her father ran a theatre company and by pursuing singing, the Mangeshkar sisters wanted to carry forward their father’s rich legacy.